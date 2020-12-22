Musk tweets he reached out to Apple's Tim Cook for acquiring Tesla

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he reached out to Apple Inc’s Tim Cook “during the darkest days of the Model 3 program” to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla Inc for “1/10th of our current value.”

“He refused to take the meeting,” said Musk replying to a Twitter chain which cited a Reuters story on Apple targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology on Monday.

The iPhone maker’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.