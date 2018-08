(Reuters) - An Apple Inc (AAPL.O) self-driving car was involved in an accident last week, according to the state of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV statement shows that Apple is testing at least one self-driving vehicle, a fact the company has never disclosed earlier.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.