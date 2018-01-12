FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

House Republicans want answers on Apple throttling older iPhone speeds: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four U.S. House Republicans, including the chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, on Friday wrote Apple Inc (AAPL.O) chief executive Tim Cook asking him to answer questions about its disclosure that it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries.

    The California-based company apologized over the issue on Dec. 28, cut battery replacement costs and said it will change its software to show users whether their phone battery is good. The letter also said they were concerned about reports that an iPhone battery overheated and began to emit smoke in Switzerland.

    U.S. Senator John Thune, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, sent a similar letter to Apple on Tuesday. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

    Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
