FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
September 13, 2018 / 7:46 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Older iPhones may lose dongles, move to hurt chip supplier Cirrus: Barclays

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s older iPhones would no longer include lightning-to-headphone jack adapters, the company’s website showed on Thursday, which according to Barclays would hurt audio chip supplier Cirrus Logic.

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Shares of Cirrus, which makes analog chips used in Apple devices, fell 3.8 percent to $39.46. In fiscal 2018, Apple accounted for about 81 percent of Cirrus total sales.

Cirrus did not immediately respond to request for comment and Apple declined to comment.

Comparing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 pages from last week to today, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note he had found that Apple “will remove the dongle (~$1.00 CRUS content) from its entire suite of phones.”

“While CRUS did admit the dongle was out in current generations, it’s an additional negative that they are also removing the dongle from the older products,” Curtis said.

Apple introduced three new iPhones, including its largest-ever iPhone and a watch that detects heart problems on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.