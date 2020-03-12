French watchdog set to fine Apple over anti-competitive behavior: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog is set to fine iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O) next Monday over anti-competitive behavior in its distribution and sales network, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the competition authority will give a decision on the matter on Monday, confirming an earlier report by online news website Politico Europe.