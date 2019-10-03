Apple chief says against ceiling on hiring of qualified migrants

FILE PHOTO: CEO Tim Cook speaks with Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat in the demonstration room at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook said on Thursday he was a “supporter” of immigration and was against any ceiling on the hiring of qualified migrants.

“I believe rich countries should take responsibility for welcoming people fleeing from difficult situations,” Cook said at an event with students in Florence, Italy.

“We at Apple want to remove ceilings imposed on the number of qualified migrants that can be hired,” he added.