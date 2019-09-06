Apple disputes Google security researcher findings on iPhone attack

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Friday disputed the way that researchers at Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) cybersecurity team characterized an iPhone security flaw that they said could be used to track users of the smartphone in real time.

Google Project Zero researchers said last week that a collection of five security flaws led to a “sustained effort to hack the users of iPhones in certain communities over a period of at least two years.”

Apple on Friday said the attack “was narrowly focused” and affected “fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uighur community” rather than the “en masse” hack of iPhone users described by Google researchers. Apple also said it fixed the issue within 10 days of being notified by Google.