Apple to build a second data center in China: Xinhua

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will build its second data center in China at Ulanqab City in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the local government.

As Apple's first data center in north China, it would commence operation in 2020 and offer iCloud services on the Chinese mainland, the Xinhua report said. (bit.ly/2nGwhi9)

Last year, Apple set up a data center in the southern province of Guizhou, its first in China, to comply with the tougher cyber-security laws.

The iPhone maker was not immediately available for comment.