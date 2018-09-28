Apple wins reversal in Univ. of Wisconsin patent case

(Reuters) - Apple Inc persuaded a federal appeals court on Friday to throw out a $234 million damages award in favor of the University of Wisconsin’s patent licensing arm for infringing the school’s patent on computer processing technology.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. said no reasonable juror could have found infringement based on evidence presented during the liability phase of the 2015 trial.

It said Apple deserved judgment as a matter of law in the case brought by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.