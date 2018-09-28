FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Apple wins reversal in Univ. of Wisconsin patent case

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc persuaded a federal appeals court on Friday to throw out a $234 million damages award in favor of the University of Wisconsin’s patent licensing arm for infringing the school’s patent on computer processing technology.

A customer tests a smartphone during the launch of the new iPhone XS and XS Max sales at "re:Store" Apple reseller shop in Moscow, Russia September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. said no reasonable juror could have found infringement based on evidence presented during the liability phase of the 2015 trial.

It said Apple deserved judgment as a matter of law in the case brought by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

