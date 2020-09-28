U.S. judge urges Apple, Epic Games to put antitrust claims before jury

FILE PHOTO: The popular video game "Fortnite" by Epic Games is pictured on a screen in this picture illustration August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California on Monday urged Apple Inc and “Fortnite” creator Epic Games to take their antitrust dispute before a jury, saying the higher courts would be less likely to overturn the result.

“I know I’m just a stepping stone for all of you,” District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said during a virtual hearing from Oakland, California.

Epic Games sued Apple in August, alleging the iPhone maker’s 30% commission on purchases made through Apple’s App Store was anticompetitive. The judge’s comments came during a hearing to decide whether to keep in place an emergency order saying Apple could remove “Fortnite” from the App Store but could not harm Epic’s developer tool business.