Apple to build new $1 billion campus in Texas

The Apple logo is shown during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is investing $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin, Texas and will spend another $10 billion for new data centers as part of a five-year investment aimed at creating 20,000 jobs in the United States.

The Cupertino-based company said on Thursday it would also to set up new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California and expand operations in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years.

Apple, which gets over half its revenue from outside the United States, has faced increasing political pressure to ramp up investments at home since 2016, when then presidential candidate Donald Trump targeted the company for using Asian factories for the bulk of its manufacturing.

Its new Austin campus will be located less than a mile away from its existing facilities, Apple said. Data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are being expanded, it added.

Apple’s technology rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) last month ended a months-long search for new headquarters, picking America’s financial and political capitals for massive new offices, with plans to create thousands of jobs.