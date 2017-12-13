FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple to invest $390 million in Finisar to ramp up chip production
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
December 13, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in 27 minutes

Apple to invest $390 million in Finisar to ramp up chip production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will give Finisar Corp $390 million to increase production of chips that power high-profile iPhone X features including Face ID, Animojis and portrait-mode photos.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Shares of Finisar, a Sunnyvale, California-based optical components maker, rose 14 percent to $22 in premarket trade on Wednesday.

The investment is Apple’s second from its $1 billion advanced manufacturing fund that seeks to foster innovation and create jobs, Apple said. The first investment was a $200 million infusion into Gorilla Glass maker Corning Inc in May.

Finisar will use the money to transform a previously closed 700,000-square-foot plant in Sherman, Texas to make high volumes of laser diodes called vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, or VCSELs.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Apple said it would buy 10 times more VCSELs than were previously made worldwide over a similar time period.

The Sherman facility is expected to ship products starting in the second half of 2018.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.