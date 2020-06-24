Apple acquires startup aimed at managing corporate Macs, iPads

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has acquired Fleetsmith, a San Francisco-based startup company whose technology helps businesses manage Apple’s Mac and iPad devices among their employee bases.
The move is a push by Apple into the mobile device management industry, a category of business software dominated by players such as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and VMware Inc (VMW.N). Fleetsmith announced the deal in a blog post. Apple confirmed the acquisition, but the companies did not disclose a price.
Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco