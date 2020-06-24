Technology News
June 24, 2020 / 3:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Apple acquires startup aimed at managing corporate Macs, iPads

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California, U.S., December 17, 2019, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has acquired Fleetsmith, a San Francisco-based startup company whose technology helps businesses manage Apple’s Mac and iPad devices among their employee bases.

The move is a push by Apple into the mobile device management industry, a category of business software dominated by players such as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and VMware Inc (VMW.N). Fleetsmith announced the deal in a blog post. Apple confirmed the acquisition, but the companies did not disclose a price.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco

