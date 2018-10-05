FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 5:06 PM / in 32 minutes

Einhorn's Greenlight exits Apple on U.S.-China trade war fears

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital sold its remaining shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on growing fear of “Chinese retaliation against America’s trade policies”, according to a letter sent by the hedge fund to investors.

FILE PHOTO: David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, Inc., presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Einhorn in August slashed his bet on Apple by 77 percent to 142,100 shares. The firm sold the remaining Apple stock on Aug. 31 at $228 per share.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s shares were down 2 percent at $223.43 on Friday.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

