Apple, J&J to study if Apple Watch can help reduce stroke risk

An Apple Store employee shows the new Series 5 Apple Watch during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid -

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it would partner with Apple (AAPL.O) on a study that would explore if an iPhone app along with Apple Watch’s health features can help reduce the risk of stroke.

Last year, Apple's Heart study here found that the watch could accurately detect atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat, according to a study that explored the role of wearable devices in identifying potential heart problems.