Apple pushes launch of HomePod smart speaker to early 2018
November 17, 2017 / 4:46 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Apple pushes launch of HomePod smart speaker to early 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has pushed the launch of its HomePod smart speaker to early next year from December, the company said on Friday.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing announces the new Apple HomePod during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod ... but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018,” an Apple spokeswoman said via email.

Apple introduced the voice-controlled HomePod in June. The speaker, which can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, takes aim at Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa feature and Echo devices.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
