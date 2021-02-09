Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Apple supplier Wistron says looking to re-start violence-hit India factory

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, in Narsapura near the southern city of Bengaluru, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple Inc contract manufacturer Wistron said on Tuesday it was looking to restart operations at its factory in southern India which was shut late last year after workers went on a rampage at the site.

Wistron was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Karnataka’s Kolar district, the Taiwanese company said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions,” Wistron said.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing

