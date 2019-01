FILE PHOTO: Apple company logos are seen as two MacBooks stand next to each other in an office in Vienna, Austria January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to release three new iPhone models this year, including a successor to its struggling XR model, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.