Fitbit shares fall sharply, while Garmin sheds gains after Apple launches Apple Watch Series 4.

The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

New watch to have chip for faster performance, chip that allows watch to detect a person falling and then start an emergency call.

New watch can also detect irregular heartbeat, low heart rate and take electrocardiogram and is FDA cleared.

Fitbit last down 3.7 pct and Garmin shares flat; Apple off 0.4 pct.