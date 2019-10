FILE PHOTO: Apple iPhone 11's are pictured inside of the Apple Store on Fifth Ave in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 range by up to 8 million units, or about 10%, Nikkei Asian Review reported s.nikkei.com/2nlgcSk on Friday.

