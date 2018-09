(Reuters) - The Reuters story “Apple shaves cost from displays in newest iPhones -analyst firm” published Sept. 25 is withdrawn because analyst firm TechInsights of Canada now says its analysis of Apple’s iPhone Xs Max parts was inaccurate and that parts were not removed from the iPhone’s display. There will be no replacement story.

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the newly released Apple iPhone XS and XS Max during a product demonstration following the Apple launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo