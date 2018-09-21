Micron, Toshiba chips in new iPhones: iFixit

(Reuters) - A teardown of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) latest iPhones revealed chips from Micron Technology (MU.O) and Toshiba (6502.T) among others in the devices while there was no mention of Samsung (005930.KS), according to gadget repair firm iFixit.

Boxes of iPhones purchased by customers are pictured next to an iPhone XS on display at the Apple Store in Singapore September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

As expected, there was also no mention of chips from Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), in the teardown of the iPhone XS and XS Max, which Apple launched on September 12.

Qualcomm has been a supplier of components to Apple for years but the two have been locked in a wide-ranging legal dispute in which Apple has accused Qualcomm of unfair patent licensing practices..

IFixit technicians also found the iPhones consisted different components from companies including Skyworks Solutions (SWKS.O), Murata (6981.T), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O), Cypress Semiconductor (CY.O), Texas Instruments (TXN.O) and STMicroelectronics (STM.BN) among others.