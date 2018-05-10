FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Apple drops plans for data center in Ireland due to planning delays: RTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) will not proceed with a planned data center in Athenry, Ireland, because of delays in the planning approval process, RTE reported on Thursday citing a company statement.

FILE PHOTO - An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Apple had announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of green energy sources nearby, but the project has faced a two-year delay due to planning objections.

    Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Estelle Shirbon,; Editing by Alistair Smout

