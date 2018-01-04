FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Entertainment News
January 4, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Jimmy Iovine to leave Apple Music in August: Billboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Music mogul Jimmy Iovine is said to leave Apple Inc’s music streaming service in August, the Billboard magazine reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Iovine is best known as the co-founder of Interscope Records, a rap music pioneer that branched out to include artists like Lady Gaga and U2.

Iovine's departure is likely timed to his Apple shares fully vesting, according to the report. (bit.ly/2E6gAGX)

The former Interscope CEO joined Apple in 2014 after the iPhone maker bought Beats Electronics, the audio technology firm co-founded by influential hip-hop producer Dr Dre and Iovine, for $3 billion.

Apple declined to comment.

The company told Billboard in September it had 30 million Apple Music subscribers.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.