August 2, 2018 / 2:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. jury asks Apple to pay $145 million in damages to Canada's WiLan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal jury in California has awarded Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc $145.1 million in damages against Apple Inc for patent infringement, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple’s iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill Inc, said in a statement.

Apple confirmed it plans to appeal. The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.

In 2013, a U.S. jury ruled in favor of Apple in a separate litigation in which WiLan had sought $248 million in damages.

Founded in 1992 as a producer of broadband wireless technologies, Ottawa-based WiLan has shifted focus to licensing an extensive patent portfolio.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

