Study shows Apple devices in combo with apps could identify dementia

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly said initial results from a study suggest that Apple Inc devices, including the iPhone, in combination with digital apps could differentiate people with mild Alzheimer’s disease dementia and those without symptoms.

The Apple devices were used along with the Beddit sleep monitoring device and digital apps in the study.

The app included psychomotor tasks, such as dragging one shape onto another or tapping a circle as fast and as regularly as possible, reading tasks and a typing task.

The study, tested in 113 participants over the age of 60, was conducted by Apple along with Eli Lilly and Evidation Health.