FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched a new version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with double the storage compared to its previous generation models as well as a faster 10th-generation processor, the company said. Apple said here its new lineup of MacBook Pro was available to order and was priced at $1,299, while its education-focused model was priced at $1,199.