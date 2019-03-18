Apple launches 10.5-inch iPad, updates Mini ahead of March 25 event

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc in a surprise move on Monday launched a new 10.5-inch iPad Air and updated its 7.9-inch iPad Mini ahead of its March 25 event.

The new iPad models are already available for order at apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the United States and the UK, along with a few other countries.

The 10.5-inch iPad Air, which includes Apple Pencil, starts at $499 for the WiFi model and $629 for the WiFi plus cellular model.

The new iPad mini starts at $399 for the WiFi model and $529 for the WiFi plus cellular model, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

With the new launch, the iPad will come in four different screen sizes, ranging from 7.9 inch to 12.9 inch.

The iPhone maker had said it would hold a media event on March 25, where it is expected to launch a television and video service, its next-generation AirPods and an AirPower wireless charging mat.