(Reuters) - Apple Inc has fixed a bug that let iPhone users see and hear others before they accept FaceTime calls and will roll out a software update next week to re-enable Group FaceTime, it said on Friday.

The state of New York is probing Apple’s failure to warn consumers about the bug, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.