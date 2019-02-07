Apple rolls out fix for FaceTime privacy bug

FILE PHOTO: The new Apple iPhone Xs Max and iPhone X are seen on display at the Apple Store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Thursday released a fix for a software bug that had let iPhone users hear audio from users who had not yet accepted a video call.

The bug was discovered last month by U.S. teenager Grant Thompson, who along with his mother had led Apple to turn off the FaceTime group chat feature as its engineers worked to fix the issue.

Apple said last week it had fixed the issue and that it plans to improve how it handles reports of software bugs.

On Thursday, the company rolled out an iOS update that fixes the issue.