Apple to patch privacy bug in video calling feature

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Monday it will issue a software patch later this week for a bug that lets iPhone users hear audio from users who have not yet accepted a video call.

The bug, which Reuters was able to replicate, allows an iPhone user placing a call using Apple’s FaceTime video calling feature to hear audio from the recipient’s phone even if the recipient has not yet picked up the call. The bug appears to rely on Apple’s group video calling feature.

Apple announced the feature last summer, but then removed it from early test versions of its iOS 12 operating system. Apple released the feature to the public in late October.

“We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.