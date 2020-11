FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen through a security fence erected around the Apple Fifth Avenue store as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has placed Pegatron Corp 4938.TW on probation after it discovered violations related to a student worker program and said Pegatron will not receive any new business until it takes corrective action, a Bloomberg reporter said bit.ly/3n54015 in a tweet on Monday.