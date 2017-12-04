FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dialog says not losing Apple power chip​ business in 2018
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 8:13 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Dialog says not losing Apple power chip​ business in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) said on Monday top customer Apple (AAPL.O) could be working on building its own power-management chips rather than procuring them from the German microchip maker, but added it saw no impact on its business next year.

Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at a company building in Germering near Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

“Dialog recognizes Apple has the resources and capability to internally design a PMIC and could potentially do so in the next few years,” it said, referring to power-management integrated circuits.

“Dialog does not have reason to believe its current expectations of 2018 Apple business would be impacted by such potential actions by Apple,” it added.

Dialog shares slumped by more than 20 percent on Thursday after the Nikkei business daily reported Apple was designing its own power-management chips for use in iPhones as early as 2018.[nL3N1O04U3]

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
