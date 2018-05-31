FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 4:23 PM / a few seconds ago

Dialog says Apple to source fewer main smartphone power chips from it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor said Apple now planned to source fewer of the main power management chips (PMICs) it needs for its smartphones this year from the German chipmaker than it had previously planned.

FILE PHOTO: Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at a company building in Germering near Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The move will reduce Dialog’s full-year 2018 revenues by around 5 percent, Dialog said, but added that revenues would still grow year-on-year.

Dialog’s stock has lost more than half of its value over the past year on investor concerns that Apple is working on its own battery-saving chips for iPhones.

Analysts reckon Dialog derives more than half its revenue from supplying Apple with PMICs.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Adrian Croft

