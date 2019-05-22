Technology News
Apple's Webkit to launch new privacy feature for ad tracking

Apple company logos are reflected on the glass window outside an Apple store in Shanghai, China January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's browser engine Webkit said here on Wednesday it will launch a new technology to track ad clicks while preserving user privacy.

Earlier this month, Alphabet Inc’s Google said it will roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser to offer users more control in fending off tracking cookies, according to Wall Street Journal.

Apple’s step shows how increased public scrutiny is forcing greater transparency in Silicon Valley.

