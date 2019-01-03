German Apple reseller Gravis says still selling iPhones 7, 8

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Apple (AAPL.O) retailer Gravis said it was still selling iPhone 7 and 8 models at its stores and online after Qualcomm (QCOM.O) posted security bonds to enforce a court order that will ban sales of some Apple iPhones in Germany.

Qualcomm earlier said it had posted 1.34 billion euros ($1.53 billion) of bonds as part of a legal requirement by a German court, which on Dec. 20 found Apple had infringed Qualcomm patents on power saving technology used in smartphones.