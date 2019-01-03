Qualcomm posts court ordered bonds to stop iPhone sales in Germany

FILE PHOTO: Customers stand in line at the Apple store in Berlin, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) said on Thursday that it has posted security bonds of 1.34 billion euros ($1.52 billion) in order to be able to enforce a German court order, which found that Apple had infringed the chipmakers patents on power saving technology used in smartphones.

According to the court order, Apple has to stop the sale, offer for sale and importation for sale of all infringing iPhones in Germany.

The court also ordered Apple to recall infringing iPhones from third party resellers in Germany, according to a statement by Qualcomm.