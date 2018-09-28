U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

(Reuters) - A U.S. trade judge on Friday declined to block the importation of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhones with chips from Intel Corp (INTC.O), handing a major defeat to Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) in its high-stakes legal dispute with the iPhone maker.
A U.S. International Trade Commission judge said Apple’s phones infringed one Qualcomm patent related to power management technology but denied the chipmaker’s request for a ban on the import of some iPhones into the United States.
The agency judge said “public interest factors” weighed against granting Qualcomm’s request for a ban.
Representatives of Apple, Qualcomm, and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis