September 28, 2018 / 6:56 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. trade judge on Friday declined to block the importation of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhones with chips from Intel Corp (INTC.O), handing a major defeat to Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) in its high-stakes legal dispute with the iPhone maker.

The new Apple iPhone Xs is seen on display at the Apple Store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A U.S. International Trade Commission judge said Apple’s phones infringed one Qualcomm patent related to power management technology but denied the chipmaker’s request for a ban on the import of some iPhones into the United States.

The agency judge said “public interest factors” weighed against granting Qualcomm’s request for a ban.

Representatives of Apple, Qualcomm, and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

