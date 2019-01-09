Qualcomm says Apple CEO's comment 'misleading'

People walk by a video display promoting 5G connectivity at the Qualcomm booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s comment that there was no recent settlement discussions between the iPhone maker and the chipmaker were “misleading.”

“We have been consistent for the last 18 months in making clear that we have, at various times, been in discussions with Apple about a possible resolution to our licensing dispute,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

In an interview with CNBC earlier on Tuesday, Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies since the “third calendar quarter of last year.”