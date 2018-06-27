FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 6:46 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Apple, Samsung settle U.S. patent dispute

Stephen Nellis

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday settled a years long patent dispute, according to a filing the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the court filing.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is shown outside the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the terms of the settlement. Samsung did not immediately return a request for comment.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The settlement ends a patent battle that Apple has waged against Samsung since 2011 over allegations that Samsung violated Apple’s patents by “slavishly” copying the design of the iPhone. In May, a U.S. jury awarded Apple $539 million.

Samsung had previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for patent infringement. Samsung would need to make an additional payment to Apple of nearly $140 million if the verdict was upheld. How much, if anything, Samsung must pay Apple under Wednesday’s settlement could not immediately be learned.

Apple shares were up 0.3 percent at $184.79, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 1 percent. The Korea Exchange, where Samsung trades, is not currently open.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

