Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

FILE PHOTO: Director Martin Scorsese attends the AFI 2019 Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Inc’s streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywood’s top talent.

Scorsese, director of “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver” and other cinema classics, will produce the projects through his company, Sikelia Productions.

He joins Oprah Winfrey, Ridley Scott, Alfonso Cuaron,

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and others who have reached agreements to make programming for Apple TV+, the iPhone maker’s $5-a-month subscription streaming service.

Apple had previously announced it would produce Scorsese’s upcoming drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie will appear on Apple TV+ after it is distributed in theaters by Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.

Scorsese’s most recent feature film, “The Irishman,” was released by Netflix Inc.