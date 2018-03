NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc. is for the first time creating its own device displays, according to a Bloomberg News report on

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China on July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Apple has been using a secret California facility to make a small number of the screens for testing, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company is making a major investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens, according to the report.