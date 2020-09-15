Spotify criticizes new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Inc AAPL.O, saying that a new subscription bundle offer from the iPhone maker abuses its dominant market position by favoring its own Apple Music service.

Spotify said the Apple One bundle announced Tuesday disadvantages streaming music rivals. Spotify and Apple charge $10 a month for their streaming music service, but the Apple One package bundles it with other services such as television or video games that start at $15 per month.

“We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect,” the music streaming company said.