Business News
June 3, 2019 / 6:48 PM / in 17 minutes

Apple dips on news of DoJ antitrust probe

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Paris, France, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Shares of Apple Inc were down nearly 3% in afternoon trading on Mon following a Reuters report that the U.S. Dept of Justice was given jurisdiction to include the iPhone maker as part of broader antitrust probe.

Stock has since pared loss, last down 1.0% at $173.29.

Regulatory risks have weighed on other members of the so called FAANG group of momentum stocks; Facebook Inc is down 6.9%, Amazon.com off 4.4%, Google parent Alphabet Inc sliding 6.4%.

The broader Nasdaq was last down 1.3%, with FAANGs weighing heaviest.

Communications services and tech sectors were the heaviest drag on the S&P 500, down 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

So far this year, AAPL has gained ~10%, slightly underperforming the IXIC’s ~11% advance.

Reporting by Stephen Culp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below