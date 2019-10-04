Amazon Prime Video back after brief disappearance from Apple's app stores

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Amazon Inc’s streaming service, Prime Video, was once again available on Apple Inc’s app stores after briefly disappearing on Friday due to a technical glitch.

The issue, which impacted the Prime Video app on iOS and tvOS devices, has been resolved and the app is now available for download in the app store, an Amazon spokesperson said.

Other Amazon apps, including its shopping app and Amazon Music, remained unaffected.

The Prime Video app has seen 5 million downloads in September alone, according to app data website Sensor Tower.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.