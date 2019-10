Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Amazon Inc’s streaming service, Prime Video, disappeared from Apple Inc’s app store on Friday.

The app had disappeared from the store due to a technical issue and should be back up shortly, a source familiar with the matter said.

AppleInsider reported that existing app installations were still working on the latest versions of iOS and tvOS.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.