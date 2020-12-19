Apple temporarily shuts all California stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

FILE PHOTO: People sit inside a closed Apple Store during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday, expanding previously announced closures.

The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker’s shares down in trading after the bell.

That announcement covered at least 12 stores.