Media and Telecoms

Apple temporarily shuts all California stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People sit inside a closed Apple Store during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday, expanding previously announced closures.

The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker’s shares down in trading after the bell.

That announcement covered at least 12 stores.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

