Apple's all 271 U.S. stores open for first time since pandemic began

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple said on Monday all its 271 U.S. stores have been opened, the first time in almost a year after it was forced to shutter several outlets because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has been cautious in re-opening its retail stores, using a team that includes medical experts to make its own calls on a county-by-county basis and sometimes shuttering stores again when local rules would otherwise allow stores to operate.

The iPhone maker has also expanded its ‘Express’ format, a wall built in front of the main store with sales counters protected by plexiglass and a few shelves of accessories such as phone cases and AirPods.