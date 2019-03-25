Apple working on games subscription service for gadgets: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Apple company logos are reflected on the glass window outside an Apple store in Shanghai, China January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc, which later on Monday is expected to unveil a television and movie streaming service, is also working on a games subscription service for its App Store, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

The gaming service will not challenge new cloud-based streaming offerings such as Alphabet Inc’s Google Stadia. Instead, it will focus on iPhones and iPads and bundle together paid games from different developers that consumers can access for a monthly fee, according to the Bloomberg report.

Hollywood celebrities are expected to trek to Apple’s Cupertino, California, home to greet the debut of a revamped Apple TV digital storefront. Apple has commissioned programming from A-list names such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.