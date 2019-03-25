Apple launches 'News Plus', credit card services

Roger Rosner, Vice President of Applications for Apple, speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched “News Plus” service and a credit card at a special event held at Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

News Plus

— To feature content from 300 publications, including the National Geographic, the People, the Popular Science, the Billboard and The New Yorker

— Service to cost $9.99 per month

Apple Card

— Credit card to be approved in minutes and to be used with Apple Pay

— No international fees, no penalty fees and no signup fees

— Working with Goldman Sachs to be the issuing bank for the card and working with Master Card on the payment processing end

— Apple Pay to be available in more than 40 countries by end of the year